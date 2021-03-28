Sopra Steria Group SA (OTCMKTS:SPSAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sopra Steria Group SA (OTCMKTS:SPSAF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

SPSAF opened at $163.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.00. Sopra Steria Group has a 12 month low of $163.00 and a 12 month high of $163.00.

Get Sopra Steria Group alerts:

About Sopra Steria Group

Sopra Steria Group SA provides consulting, systems integration, digital, and software development services in France and internationally. The company operates through five segments: France, United Kingdom, Other Europe, Sopra Banking Software, and Other Solutions. It offers consulting services, including business and technology consulting services for large companies and public bodies; systems integration services that covers information system lifecycle and transformation programs; and cybersecurity services.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Sopra Steria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sopra Steria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.