Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Position Boosted by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,560,218 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,731 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.62% of Southwest Airlines worth $445,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $348,000. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,325,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 300,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $13,983,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 60,853 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 6,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 72,921 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after buying an additional 37,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

In other Southwest Airlines news, COO De Ven Michael G. Van sold 32,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $1,823,183.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,319 shares in the company, valued at $14,705,603.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $214,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 156,154 shares in the company, valued at $8,814,893.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,418 shares of company stock worth $3,225,340. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LUV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.48.

LUV opened at $61.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a PE ratio of -21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $62.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.63.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Recommended Story: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.