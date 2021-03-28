Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Acquired by Ratan Capital Management LP

Ratan Capital Management LP increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,216 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,476 shares during the quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $6,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the third quarter valued at $348,000. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $4,325,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 300,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $13,983,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 12.0% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 60,853 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 6,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 72,921 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after buying an additional 37,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LUV traded up $1.38 on Friday, reaching $61.29. The company had a trading volume of 6,463,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,339,118. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $62.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LUV. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Argus upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.48.

In other news, COO De Ven Michael G. Van sold 32,522 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $1,823,183.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,319 shares in the company, valued at $14,705,603.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 16,300 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $964,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,144,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,340 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

