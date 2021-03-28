Sparkle Loyalty Achieves Market Cap of $294,330.32 (SPRKL)

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded 88.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 28th. One Sparkle Loyalty token can now be bought for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Sparkle Loyalty has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. Sparkle Loyalty has a total market capitalization of $294,330.32 and approximately $1,651.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00057715 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00006245 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.93 or 0.00230148 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $487.35 or 0.00869923 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00050959 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.14 or 0.00078786 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00029288 BTC.

Sparkle Loyalty Profile

Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,003,335 tokens. The official website for Sparkle Loyalty is sparkleloyalty.io

Buying and Selling Sparkle Loyalty

