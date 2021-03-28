SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.44% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $6,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 606.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after buying an additional 36,500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RWR stock opened at $96.00 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.88 and a fifty-two week high of $97.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.78.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

