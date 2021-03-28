SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 4.5% of Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $14,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 97,246 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.4% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 12.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 21.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 599,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,260,000 after acquiring an additional 106,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at about $1,349,000. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLD opened at $162.24 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $147.85 and a 52-week high of $194.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.17.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

