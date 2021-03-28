SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,062 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.39% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $5,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000.

Shares of CWI opened at $29.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.00. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $18.84 and a 1-year high of $29.98.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

