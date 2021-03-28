SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) by 74.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,057 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.18% of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF worth $5,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 230,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,473,000 after buying an additional 68,592 shares during the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 224,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,977,000 after purchasing an additional 70,881 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 265.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 79,259 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 96,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,899,000 after purchasing an additional 34,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the third quarter worth $3,256,000.

XTN stock opened at $87.28 on Friday. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a 52-week low of $38.90 and a 52-week high of $90.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.59.

