Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Short Interest Update

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 57.4% from the February 28th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Special Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 65,980 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPE stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $14.82. The stock had a trading volume of 60,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,677. Special Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $15.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th.

About Special Opportunities Fund

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

