Spectrecoin Market Cap Tops $2.67 Million (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00050362 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $143.13 or 0.00255855 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000705 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00014985 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00010341 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

XSPEC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

