Spendcoin Trading 1.9% Lower This Week (SPND)

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 28th. Spendcoin has a total market cap of $243.05 million and $65.26 million worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Spendcoin has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One Spendcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0936 or 0.00000168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Spendcoin alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00024686 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00048262 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $346.90 or 0.00624184 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00065883 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00024082 BTC.

Spendcoin Coin Profile

SPND is a coin. Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,595,786,940 coins. Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spendcoin’s official message board is medium.com/Spend . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spendcoin is spendcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spindle is an investment/asset management platform for virtual hedge funds and ICOs based on blockchain and smart contract technologies. The platform will allow any individuals and corporate entities to invest in cryptocurrency hedge funds and/or ICOs using the Spindle application (SPA). Furthermore, the SPA will enable communication via open and closed forums for holders of Spindle’s cryptocurrency (SPD) and the various investment bodies previously mentioned. The Spindle token (SPD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the utility token on the platform. “

Spendcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spendcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spendcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spendcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spendcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.