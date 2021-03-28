Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Spero Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company.

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of SPRO stock opened at $13.81 on Friday. Spero Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $23.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.67.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.09. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 93.43% and a negative net margin of 768.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spero Therapeutics will post -3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Spero Therapeutics news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 29,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $557,138.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $885,197 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPRO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 638.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 14.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 69.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 13.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,077,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,020,000 after purchasing an additional 126,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.