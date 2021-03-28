Spiking (SPIKE) Market Cap Tops $9.01 Million

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded up 167.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 28th. Spiking has a total market cap of $9.01 million and approximately $169.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Spiking has traded 2,157.2% higher against the dollar. One Spiking coin can now be bought for $0.0203 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Spiking alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00023047 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00047791 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $341.82 or 0.00611925 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00065512 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00024181 BTC.

Spiking Coin Profile

Spiking (CRYPTO:SPIKE) is a coin. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 coins. The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spiking’s official website is spiking.com . Spiking’s official message board is blog.spiking.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Spiking is a decentralized online platform that provides the tools to follow the “Big Whales” trade movements. By leveraging smart contracts on the Blockchain, the Spiking Platform allows its users to mirror the trading activity of any whale and follow their own trading accounts directly. Spiking provides the assistance of RoboBull — the platform proprietary AI Robot. RoboBull is an intelligent portfolio management manager that applies artificial intelligence to create a portfolio of different whales based on the trader’s risk/reward ratio. Spike Wallet will be the platform's native digital-wallet and will support Fiat currency, SPIKE, BTC or ETH tokens. SPIKE token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Spiking and it will be the token that powers the Spiking Platform. “

Buying and Selling Spiking

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spiking should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spiking using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spiking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spiking and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.