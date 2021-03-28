Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) is Weber Alan W’s 6th Largest Position

Weber Alan W increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 42.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 944,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,754 shares during the period. Sportsman’s Warehouse accounts for about 4.9% of Weber Alan W’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Weber Alan W owned 2.17% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $16,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

NASDAQ SPWH opened at $17.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.69. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.31 and a 12-month high of $18.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.06.

Several research firms have commented on SPWH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Craig Hallum downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sportsman’s Warehouse has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.70.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH).

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.