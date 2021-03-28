Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $9.14 Million Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 70.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,988 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 64,896 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $9,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in Twilio by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 5,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.68, for a total transaction of $550,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.08, for a total transaction of $17,328,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 218,042 shares of company stock worth $85,151,053. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $319.79 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.25 and a 12 month high of $457.30. The firm has a market cap of $54.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.60 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $386.36 and its 200-day moving average is $331.26.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $548.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.64 million. Research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on TWLO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $370.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, March 19th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.36.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.