Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 254,805 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 260.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 352,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,805 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $8,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. 50.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $26.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $34.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.87 and a 200-day moving average of $24.70.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.17) by ($0.16). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 28.18% and a negative net margin of 114.59%. The business had revenue of $9.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NCLH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.90.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

