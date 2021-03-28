Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases New Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 248,438 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $11,580,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 368.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

In other news, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $214,510.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 156,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,814,893.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tammy Romo sold 3,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $191,761.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,685,457.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,418 shares of company stock worth $3,225,340 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $61.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $22.47 and a 1-year high of $62.76. The company has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.63.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LUV shares. Raymond James cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.48.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Article: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.