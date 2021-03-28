Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 419.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,952 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 37,905 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.07% of United Rentals worth $10,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 5.2% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $329.86 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.00 and a 1-year high of $330.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $296.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.13. The company has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total transaction of $1,738,448.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,199.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $460,895.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,647 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,315.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,257 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United Rentals from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

