Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 59,503 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,503 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $11,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 268.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 132,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,142,000 after buying an additional 96,485 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 58.8% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 57,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 27.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 14.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on XEL shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Xcel Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total transaction of $235,462.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,798.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $66.31 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.99 and a twelve month high of $76.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.82 and its 200 day moving average is $65.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.32%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

