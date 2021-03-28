Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Stock Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 57.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,140 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 206,316 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.09% of GoDaddy worth $12,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 646.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,426,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,198,000 after buying an additional 1,235,199 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,149,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $924,888,000 after buying an additional 1,067,110 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,628,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,592,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,663,000 after buying an additional 711,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,607,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,159,000 after buying an additional 516,802 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDDY opened at $77.14 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.63 and a 12 month high of $93.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.03.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $873.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.17 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays increased their target price on GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GoDaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. GoDaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.20.

In other GoDaddy news, insider Nima Kelly sold 2,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $214,817.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,521,668.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total value of $244,928.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,025,090.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,235 shares of company stock worth $8,481,902. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

