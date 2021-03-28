SSE plc (LON:SSE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SSE plc (LON:SSE) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,421.55 ($18.57).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SSE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SSE from GBX 1,625 ($21.23) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SSE from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,575 ($20.58) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

SSE traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,446.50 ($18.90). 1,485,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,313,833. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.08 billion and a PE ratio of 16.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,394.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,387.08. SSE has a 52 week low of GBX 1,057.50 ($13.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,659.10 ($21.68).

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

