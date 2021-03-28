SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.20.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SSRM. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.50 target price on the stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSRM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SSR Mining by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 666,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,443,000 after purchasing an additional 189,659 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SSR Mining by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 7,941 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of SSR Mining by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SSR Mining by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,602,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SSR Mining by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.45% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining stock opened at $14.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.44 and a 200-day moving average of $18.17. SSR Mining has a one year low of $11.07 and a one year high of $25.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). SSR Mining had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $370.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SSR Mining will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

