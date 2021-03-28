Stakenet (XSN) Market Cap Achieves $53.44 Million

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Stakenet coin can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00000845 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stakenet has a total market capitalization of $53.44 million and approximately $127,294.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stakenet has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.74 or 0.00369967 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001445 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00005920 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00005044 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00029003 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.96 or 0.00133644 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,112.16 or 0.05623789 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Stakenet Coin Profile

Stakenet is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 115,294,268 coins and its circulating supply is 114,313,847 coins. The official message board for Stakenet is medium.com/stakenet . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stakenet is stakenet.io . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from POSW, StakeNet is a TPoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. The team that was behind the POSW coin and recently rebranded to StakeNet (XSN) The StakeNet service allows users to stake various cryptocurrencies in one single wallet. All dividends from the StakeNet staking services are paid in XSN coin. “

Stakenet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakenet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stakenet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

