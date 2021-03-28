Stamina Capital Management LP Invests $23.24 Million in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Stamina Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 710,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,238,000. ON Semiconductor accounts for approximately 5.8% of Stamina Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Stamina Capital Management LP owned 0.17% of ON Semiconductor as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 99,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 37,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ON traded up $2.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.64. 5,919,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,657,275. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.94, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $42.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.72 and a 200-day moving average of $31.48.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ON shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.04.

In other news, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 74,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $2,798,245.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,461 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,583.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total value of $39,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,924 shares in the company, valued at $5,257,856.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

