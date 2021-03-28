Stamina Capital Management LP Sells 20,000 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Stamina Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,507 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 1.5% of Stamina Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Stamina Capital Management LP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its position in Facebook by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management grew its position in shares of Facebook by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,510 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $4.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $283.02. The stock had a trading volume of 17,629,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,847,332. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.83 and a 12-month high of $304.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.50.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.14, for a total transaction of $16,151,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total value of $54,587.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,379 shares in the company, valued at $353,410.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,390,817 shares of company stock worth $373,444,082. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.24.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

