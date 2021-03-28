Stamina Capital Management LP Sells 23,414 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Stamina Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 23,414 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for 5.0% of Stamina Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Stamina Capital Management LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $19,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 646.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth $25,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.68.

PYPL traded up $6.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $241.03. 8,217,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,855,958. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $89.88 and a one year high of $309.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.49.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total transaction of $2,677,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,468,359.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Sarnoff sold 5,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total transaction of $1,605,462.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,612.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 243,350 shares of company stock valued at $64,563,418. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

