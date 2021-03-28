Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 60.3% from the February 28th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

SCBFY stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.11. 6,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,903. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.97. Standard Chartered has a one year low of $8.48 and a one year high of $14.77.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SCBFY. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

