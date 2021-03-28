Starbase (STAR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $757,328.33

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded up 30.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 28th. Starbase has a total market capitalization of $757,328.33 and $785.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Starbase has traded 60.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Starbase token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starbase Profile

Starbase is a token. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Starbase is starbase.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Starbase Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

