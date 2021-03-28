Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. BTIG Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,167,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,653,140. The stock has a market cap of $129.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $60.90 and a twelve month high of $112.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.07 and a 200-day moving average of $98.22.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

