Steem Reaches Market Cap of $300.57 Million (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Steem coin can now be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00001459 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Steem has traded up 43% against the US dollar. Steem has a market cap of $300.57 million and $159.81 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,280.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $495.75 or 0.00896782 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $198.15 or 0.00358448 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00055189 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000285 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000029 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Steem Profile

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 389,735,035 coins and its circulating supply is 372,760,941 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Steem is steem.com . The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog

Steem Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

