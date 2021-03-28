SteepCoin Market Capitalization Tops $71,762.01 (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 27.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 28th. In the last seven days, SteepCoin has traded 23.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. SteepCoin has a market capitalization of $71,762.01 and approximately $37.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SteepCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SteepCoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.08 or 0.00654229 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000630 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000030 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SteepCoin

SteepCoin (CRYPTO:STEEP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. SteepCoin’s official website is www.steepcoin.net/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

Buying and Selling SteepCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SteepCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SteepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SteepCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SteepCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.