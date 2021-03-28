Stellar Price Hits $0.39 on Top Exchanges (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. During the last week, Stellar has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. One Stellar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000716 BTC on exchanges. Stellar has a market cap of $8.96 billion and $1.35 billion worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00057422 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00006674 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $122.50 or 0.00221982 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00032990 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $485.75 or 0.00880243 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00050672 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00007605 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,415 coins and its circulating supply is 22,687,533,569 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

