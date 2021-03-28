stETH (Lido) (STETH) Price Tops $1,642.80 on Top Exchanges

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 28th. stETH (Lido) has a market cap of $310.27 million and $998,801.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded down 6% against the US dollar. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be purchased for approximately $1,642.80 or 0.02938573 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00057655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00007042 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.56 or 0.00224597 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $518.26 or 0.00927033 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00051720 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.40 or 0.00079421 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00029546 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Profile

stETH (Lido) was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 188,864 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

