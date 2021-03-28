stETH (STETH) Price Up 27.7% Over Last Week

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 28th. One stETH token can now be purchased for $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on major exchanges. stETH has a market cap of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, stETH has traded 27.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00059122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00007055 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.21 or 0.00228987 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $537.98 or 0.00968438 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00052419 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.23 or 0.00079628 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00029737 BTC.

stETH Token Profile

stETH’s total supply is 7,653 tokens. The official website for stETH is lido.fi . stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi

Buying and Selling stETH

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

