Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 3,627 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,223 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.12% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $6,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter worth $344,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth $2,622,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth $8,714,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 81,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,078 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

NYSE:CFR opened at $112.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.76 and a 12 month high of $119.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $357.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.20.

In related news, Director Carlos Alvarez sold 40,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total transaction of $3,964,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 414,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,035,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William L. Perotti sold 12,250 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.09, for a total transaction of $1,299,602.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,220,608.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 121,752 shares of company stock valued at $12,463,335. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.