StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) to Issue Dividend of $0.01

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) declared a dividend on Sunday, March 28th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0087 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVAUF remained flat at $$3.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.84. StorageVault Canada has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $3.34.

Get StorageVault Canada alerts:

Separately, TD Securities upped their price objective on StorageVault Canada from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

StorageVault Canada Inc engages in owning, managing, and renting self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 50 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

Featured Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.