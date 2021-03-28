Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Acquires New Shares in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,000. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIXD. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,104,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,096,000 after buying an additional 922,299 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $504,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 78,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $996,000.

Shares of FIXD traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.87. 361,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,439. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $56.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.61.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%.

