Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Buys 3,688 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.9% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 31,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $1.74 on Friday, reaching $99.69. The stock had a trading volume of 469,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,043. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.10. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.44 and a 1 year high of $105.27.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

