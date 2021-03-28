Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Buys 40,372 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,372 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF makes up 18.0% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. owned about 0.16% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $34,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000.

Shares of ARKK traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $113.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,712,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,382,522. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $39.41 and a twelve month high of $159.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.34 and a 200-day moving average of $118.47.

