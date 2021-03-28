Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 65,118,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574,728 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,206,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,157 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 50,375,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,911 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,142,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,276,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,962,000 after purchasing an additional 770,021 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,286,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,993,693. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.44 and a fifty-two week high of $38.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.97.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

