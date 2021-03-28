Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Lowers Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 1.9% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSP. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 204.4% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,813,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 172,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $2.61 on Friday, reaching $142.17. 3,298,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,785,204. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $142.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.21.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

