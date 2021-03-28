Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Purchases 7,261 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,261 shares during the period. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 180.9% in the 4th quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Shares of AOR stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.68. The company had a trading volume of 504,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,873. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $40.13 and a 12 month high of $54.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.38 and its 200 day moving average is $51.29.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

