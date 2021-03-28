Stratis Price Down 11.4% Over Last Week (STRAX)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.68 or 0.00003046 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Stratis has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. Stratis has a total market cap of $218.30 million and approximately $25.75 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001261 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000263 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000298 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00015640 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 129,655,592 coins. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com . Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org

Stratis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

