Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Straumann from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Straumann from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Straumann from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

OTCMKTS:SAUHY traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.07. The stock had a trading volume of 10,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,770. Straumann has a twelve month low of $33.23 and a twelve month high of $66.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.29.

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Europe, Sales Distributor & Emerging Markets EMEA, Sales NAM, Sales APAC, Sales LATAM, and Operations.

