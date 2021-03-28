Streamr (DATA) Trading Up 13.2% Over Last 7 Days

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 28th. Streamr has a total market cap of $139.80 million and $14.65 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streamr coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000293 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Streamr has traded up 13.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Streamr alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00023105 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00047773 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $338.71 or 0.00613721 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00065579 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00024306 BTC.

Streamr Coin Profile

Streamr is a coin. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 coins and its circulating supply is 864,825,679 coins. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com . The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Streamr Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Streamr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.