StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) Trading Up 23% Over Last 7 Days

StrongHands Masternode (CURRENCY:SHMN) traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 28th. Over the last week, StrongHands Masternode has traded 23% higher against the U.S. dollar. StrongHands Masternode has a market cap of $712,319.00 and $264.00 worth of StrongHands Masternode was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StrongHands Masternode coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000449 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00040352 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001627 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003461 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 226.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000100 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000029 BTC.

