StrongHands Trading Down 6.6% Over Last 7 Days (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 28th. StrongHands has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and $1,045.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StrongHands token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, StrongHands has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About StrongHands

StrongHands (SHND) is a PoW/PoS token that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,432,484,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,019,290,360 tokens. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

