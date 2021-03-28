Substratum (SUB) 24 Hour Volume Hits $8,594.00

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Substratum has a market cap of $3.45 million and approximately $8,594.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00023304 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00047778 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $340.32 or 0.00612453 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00065532 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00024201 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Substratum Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

