Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 815,100 shares, a drop of 59.3% from the February 28th total of 2,002,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,717.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DNPUF remained flat at $$18.75 during trading on Friday. Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $18.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.19.
Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Company Profile
