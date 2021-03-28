Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 815,100 shares, a drop of 59.3% from the February 28th total of 2,002,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,717.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNPUF remained flat at $$18.75 during trading on Friday. Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $18.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.19.

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Company Profile

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals, food ingredients and additives, veterinary medicines, diagnostics, and others. The company offers pharmaceutical products, such as therapeutic agents for Parkinson's disease, depression, type 2 diabetes, systemic fungal infection, pruritus, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, angina pectoris, and arrhythmia.

