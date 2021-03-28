SUN (SUN) Trading Down 7.6% Over Last 7 Days

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 28th. In the last seven days, SUN has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. SUN has a market cap of $129.65 million and $91.80 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SUN token can now be purchased for $26.63 or 0.00048039 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SUN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00057359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006648 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.80 or 0.00221517 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $492.81 or 0.00888945 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00050923 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.30 or 0.00078107 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00028193 BTC.

SUN Token Profile

SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,868,362 tokens. The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home . SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f

Buying and Selling SUN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SUN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SUN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.